Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMM) Short Interest Update

Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,995 shares, an increase of 113.2% from the March 15th total of 4,219 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,933 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Strategas Macro Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SAMM traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $31.26. 3,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.09. Strategas Macro Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $31.68.

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The Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (SAMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund primarily invests in 20-50 US equities selected through a tactical, macro momentum approach that looks for strong technical, momentum, and relative strength characteristics. The actively managed fund aims for a more defensive posture when the indicators turn negative. SAMM was launched on Apr 3, 2024 and is issued by Strategas.

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