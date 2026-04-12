Short Interest in PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KDEF) Decreases By 98.7%

PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KDEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,363 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF Trading Up 0.8%

KDEF traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.38. 101,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82. PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.88.

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Institutional Trading of PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,268,000.

About PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF

The PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF (KDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Korea Defense Industry index. The fund is passively managed to track an index which provides concentrated exposure to Koreas leading defense companies. The fund uses an AI program to identify, score and select companies for industry relevance KDEF was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by PLUS.

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