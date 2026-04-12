Short Interest in U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:RUSC) Expands By 343.1%

U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:RUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,123 shares, a growth of 343.1% from the March 15th total of 1,382 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:RUSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 7.37% of U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF Price Performance

RUSC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. 7,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007. U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79.

U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF Company Profile

Russell Investments Exchange Traded Funds – U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Russell Investment Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth, value and volatility stocks of small-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000 Index. The fund employs quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

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