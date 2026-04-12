Financial Analysis: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) & Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Greenidge Generation and Sparta Commercial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Sparta Commercial Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $58.78 million 0.32 $5.29 million $0.27 4.44 Sparta Commercial Services $240,000.00 17.66 -$2.12 million ($0.04) -2.00

Greenidge Generation has higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services. Sparta Commercial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenidge Generation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Sparta Commercial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation 8.99% -9.83% 9.90% Sparta Commercial Services -490.70% N/A -204.88%

Volatility and Risk

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Sparta Commercial Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Free Report)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate capacity power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About Sparta Commercial Services

(Get Free Report)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retailers, municipals, nonprofits, auction houses, banks, and insurance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses, as well as provides text messaging services. In addition, it offers eCommerce, customer relationship management development and integration, search engine optimization, social media marketing, and online reviews website services to its clients. Further, the company provides an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment; and a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products through newworldhealthcbd.com. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.