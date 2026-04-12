iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Down 69.9% in March

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 104,382 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 346,363 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,350 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 51,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000.

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iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. 114,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,793. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0878 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

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The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index. SUSC was launched on Jul 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

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