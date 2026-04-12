Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Short Interest Update

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 115,865 shares, an increase of 196.0% from the March 15th total of 39,143 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,290 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ SHPH traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.70. 83,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,380. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

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Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

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