Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 956,317 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the March 15th total of 437,133 shares. Currently, 22.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 292,516 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FXE stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $108.26. 247,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.69 million, a PE ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.18. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a one year low of $102.12 and a one year high of $111.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.69.

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Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $10,879,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 93,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $8,224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest. The Shares are intended to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the market for the euro through an investment in securities.

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