3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI) Short Interest Update

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 925 shares, an increase of 119.7% from the March 15th total of 421 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,311 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDGI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,032. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.47. 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81.

Get 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,703,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,347,000 after purchasing an additional 326,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter.

About 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF

The 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (EDGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in equity securities from international markets, primarily targeting Europe, Japan, China, India, and emerging markets. The fund adjusts its portfolio based on sector, country, and currency analysis EDGI was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.