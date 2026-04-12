Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:DXST) Short Interest Down 99.4% in March

Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:DXST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 69,696 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 12,203,627 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,484 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Decent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Decent in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Decent Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ DXST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 34,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,857. Decent has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21.

Decent (NASDAQ:DXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decent

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Decent stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:DXST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 97,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.40% of Decent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Decent Company Profile

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Decent Holding, Inc engages in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration, and river ecosystem management. Its products and services include river water quality management and microbial products for water quality enhancement and pollutant cleansing purposes. The company was founded by Ding Xin Sun on January 6, 2022 and is headquartered in Yantai, China.

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