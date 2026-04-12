Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Grows By 117.7%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,435 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the March 15th total of 5,712 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,288 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WIA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 39,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,540. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $8.54.

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Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 96,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE: WIA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current real income while preserving real capital. The fund strives to achieve its objective by investing primarily in inflation-linked debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, as well as inflation-linked bonds issued by supranational organizations and corporate issuers. By focusing on instruments that adjust principal and interest payments in line with inflation, WIA aims to protect investors’ purchasing power over time.

Since its initial public offering in December 2007, the fund has employed a flexible, research-driven approach to managing duration, sector allocation and credit exposure.

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