Short Interest in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Expands By 116.8%

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,875 shares, a growth of 116.8% from the March 15th total of 4,093 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,708 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Origin Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGNW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 98,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,131. Origin Materials has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

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Origin Materials Company Profile

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Origin Materials, Inc is a materials science company focused on the development and commercialization of sustainable carbon-negative materials. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in West Sacramento, California, the company has pioneered a platform that converts abundant carbon sources—such as wood residuals and other biomass—into key chemical building blocks. Origin’s proprietary process integrates thermochemical conversion and catalytic upgrading to produce intermediates that can replace fossil-based feedstocks in the production of plastics, textiles and other industrial materials.

At the core of Origin’s business is its carbon-negative materials platform, which enables the manufacture of bio-based chemicals including precursors for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) polymers and other specialty compounds.

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