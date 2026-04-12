Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW) Short Interest Down 67.6% in March

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,517 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the March 15th total of 7,772 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 43,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,850. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

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About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel, life-transforming gene therapies for rare pediatric diseases. The company’s research and development activities center on inherited genetic disorders, leveraging both lentiviral and adeno-associated virus (AAV) platforms to deliver corrective genes. Rocket’s lead programs include treatments for conditions such as Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I (LAD-I), Danon disease and mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA (MPS IIIA), each of which represents a high unmet medical need in the pediatric population.

Founded in 2015, Rocket Pharmaceuticals went public in 2018 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol RCKTW.

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