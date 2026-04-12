TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG) Short Interest Up 105.5% in March

TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,233 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the March 15th total of 10,821 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,048 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

TBG Dividend Focus ETF Trading Down 0.7%

TBG traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. 35,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,131. TBG Dividend Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a market cap of $229.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.69.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On TBG Dividend Focus ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter.

TBG Dividend Focus ETF Company Profile

The TBG Dividend Focus ETF (TBG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US companies selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income and long-term capital appreciation TBG was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by EA Series Trust.

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