Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,022 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the March 15th total of 61,955 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,303 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 106.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 43.8% during the third quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sonoma Allocations LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

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Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPUU traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.35 million, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.97. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $191.80.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected by S&Ps index committee. SPUU was launched on May 28, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

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