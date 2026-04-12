ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Short Interest Down 77.4% in March

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 924 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the March 15th total of 4,090 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,091 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Real Estate

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 364,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

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ProShares Ultra Real Estate Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA URE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.36. The company had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409. ProShares Ultra Real Estate has a twelve month low of $52.98 and a twelve month high of $69.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 million, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.2054 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

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ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

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