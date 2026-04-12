Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,217.24 and traded as high as GBX 2,670. Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,642, with a volume of 327,647 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXIG. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,700 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,435 to GBX 2,675 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,595.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXIG
Oxford Instruments Stock Up 2.2%
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