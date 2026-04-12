Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.40 and traded as low as GBX 377.50. Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 388, with a volume of 174,336 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTF shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Zotefoams from GBX 540 to GBX 590 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Zotefoams from GBX 640 to GBX 675 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zotefoams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 605.

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Zotefoams Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 395.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 401.53. The company has a market cap of £189.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 38 earnings per share for the quarter. Zotefoams had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 14.28%.

About Zotefoams

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Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

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