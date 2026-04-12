Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.20 and traded as high as $10.50. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.4650, with a volume of 201,783 shares traded.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.0%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

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Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,205.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investor Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NRK) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and New York State personal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by or on behalf of public authorities and municipalities located in New York. Its portfolio is broadly diversified across metropolitan areas, local school districts, transportation authorities and other state and local entities.

Managed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC, a subsidiary of TIAA that specializes in municipal bond investing, NRK employs a disciplined, quality-focused approach to security selection.

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