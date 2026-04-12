Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $163,057,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNDK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.95.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sandisk Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $851.77 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $873.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $652.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.22 and a beta of 5.04.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sandisk Company Profile

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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