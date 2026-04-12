Analysts Set Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) PT at $41.60

Shares of Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.7273.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHVS. Wall Street Zen lowered Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Pharvaris from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Pharvaris from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

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Trending Headlines about Pharvaris

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $42 price target (~58% upside vs. current levels), which can boost investor interest and buying pressure. Wolfe Research initiates coverage of Pharvaris NV (PHVS) with outperform recommendation

Wolfe Research initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $42 price target (~58% upside vs. current levels), which can boost investor interest and buying pressure. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target on PHVS to $42, aligning with other bullish voices and reinforcing the street’s constructive view on Pharvaris’ growth/valuation runway. Wedbush Increases Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target to $42.00

Wedbush raised its price target on PHVS to $42, aligning with other bullish voices and reinforcing the street’s constructive view on Pharvaris’ growth/valuation runway. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published earnings/long‑term model commentary for Pharvaris (estimating FY2030 figures and Q1 outlook). Analyst model updates can influence expectations but are not an immediate catalyst absent new clinical or commercial data. HC Wainwright Predicts Pharvaris FY2030 Earnings

HC Wainwright published earnings/long‑term model commentary for Pharvaris (estimating FY2030 figures and Q1 outlook). Analyst model updates can influence expectations but are not an immediate catalyst absent new clinical or commercial data. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data is effectively zero (no measurable short volume), so short-covering or squeeze dynamics are unlikely to be a driver in the near term. (Internal reporting entry.)

Reported short-interest data is effectively zero (no measurable short volume), so short-covering or squeeze dynamics are unlikely to be a driver in the near term. (Internal reporting entry.) Negative Sentiment: CEO Berndt Modig sold 23,333 shares (~14.1% reduction in his reported position) under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan for proceeds ~ $647k. Insider sales can be interpreted negatively by some investors even when executed under 10b5-1 plans. SEC filing for insider sale

Pharvaris Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Pharvaris this week:

NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of -2.58. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52.

Insider Activity at Pharvaris

In related news, CEO Berndt Modig sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $647,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,410.16. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 30.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

About Pharvaris

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Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company’s core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company’s lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

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