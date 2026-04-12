Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.66 and traded as high as C$14.66. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$14.50, with a volume of 449,769 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FVI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

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Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.68. The stock has a market cap of C$4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.56.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 27.64%.The firm had revenue of C$357.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7856273 EPS for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp., formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions. It has operated mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Its mine products include gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Its mines and projects include Seguela Mine, Yaramoko Mine, Lindero Mine, San Jose Mine, and Caylloma Mine. The Seguela Mine is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Cote d’Ivoire, approximately 500 km from Abidjan.

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