Palouse Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15,459.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $791,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,879 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,146,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,234 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,845,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,972 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 424.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,153,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,865,000 after purchasing an additional 933,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,535,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $744,054,000 after purchasing an additional 626,960 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $235.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.02 and a 200 day moving average of $214.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $248.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Insider Activity

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,887. The trade was a 68.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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