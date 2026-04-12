Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2026

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVVGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0706 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance

EVV stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

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Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company listed on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker EVV. The fund seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and preservation of capital by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of short- to intermediate-term debt securities. Its holdings typically include investment-grade corporate bonds, asset-backed securities and various government-related obligations.

To enhance yield, the fund may employ modest leverage through the issuance of preferred stock and borrowings.

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Dividend History for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

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