Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0188 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Mfs Govt Mkts Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE MGF opened at $2.98 on Friday. Mfs Govt Mkts has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mfs Govt Mkts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,155,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 195,101 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About Mfs Govt Mkts

MFS Government Markets Fund (NYSE: MGF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income consistent with preservation of capital and liquidity by investing primarily in U.S. government and government-related debt securities. The fund’s portfolio typically consists of U.S. Treasury obligations, agency securities and repurchase agreements collateralized by government-backed instruments. By concentrating on high-quality, sovereign-issued fixed income, MGF aims to offer investors relatively stable returns while minimizing exposure to credit risk.

The fund employs a disciplined, yield-curve-aware approach, blending short-term and intermediate-term maturities to balance income generation with interest-rate sensitivity.

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