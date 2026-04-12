Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 111,625 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 111,625 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.25% of Cadence Design Systems worth $213,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $265.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.42 and its 200 day moving average is $312.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.70 and a 52-week high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the sale, the director owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,874.10. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.19, for a total transaction of $280,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 128,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,028,511.34. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,185 shares of company stock worth $927,728. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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