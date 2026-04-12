Contrasting UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) and China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) and China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and China CITIC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit 32.88% 26.06% 2.08% China CITIC Bank 20.20% 8.48% 0.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for UniCredit and China CITIC Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 0 2 3 2 3.00 China CITIC Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.3% of UniCredit shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

UniCredit has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China CITIC Bank has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UniCredit and China CITIC Bank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $41.32 billion 2.94 $12.35 billion N/A N/A China CITIC Bank $47.42 billion 0.98 $9.54 billion $3.27 5.82

UniCredit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China CITIC Bank.

Dividends

UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. China CITIC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. China CITIC Bank pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

UniCredit beats China CITIC Bank on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

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UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services; group trade and correspondent banking services; and payments and cash management solutions. The company serves SME, corporate, multinational corporate, financial institution, and public sector clients, as well as retail, private banking, wealth management, and family office clients. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About China CITIC Bank

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China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services. The company also engages in the capital markets operations and inter-bank operations, including inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase transactions, investments, and trading in debt instruments; and derivatives and forex trading. In addition, it offers asset management, finance leasing, wealth management, ageing finance, private banking, credit card, payroll, and other non-banking financial services. The company serves corporations, government agencies, and non-financial institutions; and individual customers and micro and small enterprises. The company operates tier-one branches, tier-two branches, and sub-branches; self-service banks; and self-service terminals, as well as smart teller machines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited operates as a subsidiary of CITIC Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.

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