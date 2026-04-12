Cambiar Investors LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ichor by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Ichor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,476 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 76,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Ichor

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $60,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,986.59. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 21,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $979,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,178,035.68. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 120,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 1.67. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on ICHR

Ichor Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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