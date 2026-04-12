Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2026

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CHI opened at $11.69 on Friday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

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Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ: CHI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities, including convertible bonds and preferred stocks, as well as high-yield debt instruments and equity securities. By blending income-generating instruments with the capital-appreciation potential of convertibles, CHI aims to provide investors with a balanced risk-return profile.

The fund pursues its investment strategy through fundamental research and active security selection, targeting issuers across various sectors and geographies.

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Dividend History for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI)

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