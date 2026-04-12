Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Trims Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,633 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $338,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,894,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:ICE opened at $160.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $143.17 and a one year high of $189.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 26.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,651,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,014,275. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 12,861 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,122,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 165,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,339,180. This trade represents a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,418 shares of company stock valued at $54,196,631. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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