Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $280.17 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,476 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Autodesk worth $280,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 532,504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,627,000 after purchasing an additional 169,099 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,315 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $218.45 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $214.10 and a one year high of $329.09. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Trending Headlines about Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Macro relief / growth optimism supports a re-rating case — some coverage frames the pullback as a valuation reset after a recent relief rally rather than a deterioration in the business, suggesting upside if growth continues. Autodesk valuation check (Yahoo)

Macro relief / growth optimism supports a re-rating case — some coverage frames the pullback as a valuation reset after a recent relief rally rather than a deterioration in the business, suggesting upside if growth continues. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data is effectively meaningless (shows 0 shares / NaN change) — no clear short-squeeze dynamic is present based on the available report.

Reported short-interest data is effectively meaningless (shows 0 shares / NaN change) — no clear short-squeeze dynamic is present based on the available report. Negative Sentiment: Citi downgraded ADSK from Buy to Neutral and cut its price target to $246 (from $331), which is the most direct catalyst cited for today’s weakness and reduces near-term analyst-driven upside expectations. Citi downgrades Autodesk (247WallSt)

Citi downgraded ADSK from Buy to Neutral and cut its price target to $246 (from $331), which is the most direct catalyst cited for today’s weakness and reduces near-term analyst-driven upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing valuation concerns and a string of price-target trims have amplified selling pressure; analysts and market-note summaries characterize the move as a valuation-driven reset rather than a single fundamental event. Valuation/price-target analysis (QuiverQuant)

Ongoing valuation concerns and a string of price-target trims have amplified selling pressure; analysts and market-note summaries characterize the move as a valuation-driven reset rather than a single fundamental event. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide risk-off after the launch of Anthropic’s Managed Agents pressured several software/AI stocks intraday, contributing to the broader sell-off that hit ADSK. Sector sell-off after Anthropic news (Yahoo)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Further Reading

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