Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $787,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 350.8% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,000.

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Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $67.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.85.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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