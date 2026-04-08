Sovran Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,239,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,706,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,076,000 after purchasing an additional 256,373 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,273,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $897,869,000 after purchasing an additional 249,195 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,534,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 96.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,752,000 after purchasing an additional 218,448 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $95,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.3%

VLO opened at $251.12 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.66 and a 1 year high of $258.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.83%.

Key Valero Energy News

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Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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