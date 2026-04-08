Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Trading 4.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.40 and last traded at GBX 57.40. 2,489,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,673,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 price target on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas from GBX 100 to GBX 105 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 115.

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Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Trading Up 4.4%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £198.51 million, a P/E ratio of -191.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.85.

(Get Free Report)

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Eco has interests in Guyana, South Africa and Namibia, proven jurisdictions with great hydrocarbon potential, and aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through oil exploration, appraisal and development activities in these stable emerging markets, in partnership with major oil companies.

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