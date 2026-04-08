BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 411 and last traded at GBX 411.50. 449,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,477,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414.50.

BH Macro GBP Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 425.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 409.07.

About BH Macro GBP

(Get Free Report)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

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