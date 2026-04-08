Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.24 and last traded at $37.84. Approximately 10,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 18,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $188.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17.

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Institutional Trading of Global X Internet of Things ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,777,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 685,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after buying an additional 46,945 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Company Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

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