Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $188.60 and last traded at $192.8130. 17,154,542 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 13,208,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.54.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

Chevron Trading Down 4.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,217.10. This trade represents a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 782,607 shares of company stock worth $146,510,571. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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