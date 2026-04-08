Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.24 and last traded at $164.9460. Approximately 14,735,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 11,448,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.52.

Corning News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Weiss Ratings raised Corning from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Corning Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $141.69 billion, a PE ratio of 89.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $2,206,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,249. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,283,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,693,247,000 after purchasing an additional 580,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,035,836,000 after purchasing an additional 439,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,411,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,781,250,000 after purchasing an additional 517,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Corning by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,890,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,478,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Corning by 30.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,358,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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