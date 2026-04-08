Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$50.10 and last traded at C$49.85, with a volume of 898273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.83.

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Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$971.00 million for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 3.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.4063556 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Utilities

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Canadian Utilities Ltd, a subsidiary of holding company Atco, offers gas and electricity services. The company’s main divisions include electricity (generation, transmission, and distribution), pipelines & liquid (natural gas and water), and Retail Energy. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the firm mainly operates in Canada and Australia, along with some operations in the United States and Mexico. Canadian Utilities launched a large venture called Atco Energy, which provides low-cost and sustainable energy solutions for Alberta.

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