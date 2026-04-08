Brokerages Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Target Price at $4.70

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on BGS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on B&G Foods from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore set a $5.00 price target on B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

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B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.46.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 2.37%.The firm had revenue of $539.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.9%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martin C. Schoch sold 11,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $61,133.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,473.80. This trade represents a 24.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Wenner sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $101,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 787,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,467.54. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 50,821 shares of company stock valued at $266,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 63,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 49.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 10.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc is a packaged foods holding company that develops, markets and distributes a diversified portfolio of branded shelf-stable and frozen food products. Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, the company serves retail and foodservice customers across the United States and Canada. Through its network of manufacturing facilities, third-party co-packers and distribution partners, B&G Foods supplies grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores and e-commerce platforms.

The company’s product portfolio spans multiple categories, including vegetables, beans, soups, sauces and condiments, snacks, cereals and refrigerated or frozen offerings.

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