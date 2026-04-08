Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.98 and last traded at $48.57, with a volume of 820677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SDRL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Seadrill from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Seadrill from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

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Seadrill Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Seadrill had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Seadrill

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Seadrill during the second quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seadrill during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seadrill during the third quarter valued at $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Seadrill during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seadrill by 19.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Seadrill

(Get Free Report)

Seadrill Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SDRL, is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the design, construction, deployment and operation of mobile offshore drilling units, serving major exploration and production companies with turnkey drilling solutions.

Seadrill’s fleet comprises ultra-deepwater drillships, semi-submersible rigs and high-specification jack-up units capable of operating in some of the world’s most challenging offshore environments.

Further Reading

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