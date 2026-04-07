StrongBox Wealth LLC Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 357.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,932,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,677 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $232,644,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 140.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,068,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,932 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 345.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,639,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 134.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,703,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,177 shares in the last quarter.

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Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $92.60.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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