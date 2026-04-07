SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $21.18 Million Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 441,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,544 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.7% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $21,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $48.51.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

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