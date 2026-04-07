Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th.

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Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 3.06%.The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

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Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world’s largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

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