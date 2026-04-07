Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.37 and last traded at $61.28. 30,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 51,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $571.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.49.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XSVM. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies. The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the component securities, which comprise the Underlying Index.

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