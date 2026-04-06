Y.D. More Investments Ltd Trims Position in Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,030 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Global-e Online by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,887,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,063 shares during the last quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 3,757,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,354,000 after purchasing an additional 934,207 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,443,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 63.0% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,960 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 10.0% during the third quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,461,000 after purchasing an additional 216,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

Insider Transactions at Global-e Online

In related news, COO Shahar Tamari sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $563,477.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,419,745 shares in the company, valued at $115,621,578.45. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $574,143.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,562,787 shares in the company, valued at $122,738,012.15. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,388 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 1.28. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $43.21.

About Global-e Online

(Free Report)

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company’s cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e’s offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer’s local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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