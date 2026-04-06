ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

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ThredUp Price Performance

ThredUp stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $426.85 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $12.28.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. On average, analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ThredUp

In other news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 56,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $215,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 555,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,070.28. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Nakache bought 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $49,075.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,017 shares in the company, valued at $52,283.41. The trade was a 1,529.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 185.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ThredUp by 39.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp, Inc operates an online consignment and thrift platform that enables consumers to buy and sell secondhand clothing and accessories. Through its digital marketplace, the company offers curated selections of apparel for women and children, spanning a broad range of brands and styles. Sellers can order a “Clean Out Kit” to send in items they no longer wear, while buyers benefit from discounted prices and a simplified shopping experience powered by ThredUp’s in-house authentication, quality control and logistics capabilities.

In addition to its core consumer-to-consumer marketplace, ThredUp has expanded into business-to-business services with its Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) offering.

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