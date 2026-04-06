19,643 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,792.48. The trade was a 17.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $239,348.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,433.84. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $131.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.28%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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