Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes $1.19 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 57.7% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 27th. New Street Research set a $98.00 target price on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 56,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $5,099,565.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,134.08. This represents a 19.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 47,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $4,422,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,486. This trade represents a 62.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 158,013 shares of company stock worth $14,337,635 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.2%

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.36. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.27 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 9.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis’s business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

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