Insider Selling: Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Director Sells 55 Shares of Stock

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) Director Yaniv Garty sold 55 shares of Nova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $23,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,200. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $442.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $153.99 and a 12-month high of $507.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $448.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.80.

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Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.43 million. Nova had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Nova in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nova

Institutional Trading of Nova

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Nova by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nova by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 579.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,293,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Nova during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Company Profile

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Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NASDAQ: NVMI) develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company’s core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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