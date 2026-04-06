TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co Has $678,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. The trade was a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $229.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

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Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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