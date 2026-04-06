TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co Has $678,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Honeywell International
In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. The trade was a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International
Honeywell International Price Performance
Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $229.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.
Honeywell International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.
More Honeywell International News
Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Honeywell’s Aerospace segment is reporting strong growth driven by commercial aviation and defense demand, supporting revenue and EPS momentum into 2026 — a direct upside to Honeywell’s top line and margins. Honeywell Gains From Strength in Aerospace Unit: Can the Momentum Sustain?
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays reaffirmed a Buy on HON, providing analyst support that can help sustain investor confidence and limit downside risk. Barclays Remains a Buy on Honeywell International (HON)
- Positive Sentiment: Honeywell and Odys Aviation launched an airborne, layered counter‑UAS defense offering — a defense‑market product win that could open recurring service/upgrade revenue streams. Honeywell and Odys Aviation Introduce Airborne Layer for Counter-UAS Defense
- Positive Sentiment: Honeywell technology was selected for a Phelan Green green jet‑fuel facility in South Africa, supporting exposure to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) trends and long‑term energy transition projects. Phelan Green selects Honeywell tech for green jet fuel facility in South Africa
- Positive Sentiment: Honeywell partnered with Rhombus to add AI‑powered video capabilities to its security portfolio — a move that can expand recurring cloud and software revenue. Honeywell Partners with Rhombus to Launch AI-Powered Security Platform
- Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell sold/permanently licensed certain legacy avionics and power‑generator assets to Innovative Aerosystems — a tidy divestiture that trims legacy aftermarket exposure while monetizing older program assets (impact on growth depends on scale). Innovative Aerosystems Acquires Autopilot, Nav/Com, Display and Transponder Solutions from Honeywell
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other industry outlook pieces have highlighted Honeywell among industrial/tech peers — helpful for visibility but not a direct catalyst. Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Honeywell, 3M, ITT and Carlisle
- Neutral Sentiment: Wider industry reports (e.g., specialty chemicals/hydrofluoric acid market study) were published but are only tangential to Honeywell’s core industrial and aerospace drivers. [Latest] Global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size/Share…
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and market‑sentiment weakness in the Nasdaq composite is creating broader volatility; that mixed market backdrop can cap upside for industrial cyclicals like HON despite company‑level positives. Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) Draws Market Focus as Nasdaq Composite Reflects Mixed Sentiment
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.
Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.
Further Reading
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